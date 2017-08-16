Daily Local News – August 16, 2017

Design plans for Indiana University Health’s new Bloomington Hospital were unveiled on Friday. Investing in quality Pre-K and celebrating Bloomington’s Bicentennial are two new priorities in the city’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2018. If you’ve noticed heavier than usual traffic this week, it might be because today is the official move-in day for Indiana University Bloomington students. The Bloomington Plan Commission declined to approve a development proposal from Annex Student Living on Monday night.

FEATURE:

After assuring parents and teachers of a smooth start to the school year, Monroe County Community School Corporation bungled their buses last Wednesday. WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with MCCSC spokesman Andrew Clampitt about what the School Corporation is doing to get the bus system running smoothly again and resolve the ongoing bus driver shortages.

BETTER BEWARE

Some of what we’ve been saying needs to be changed. Here’s brand-new advice on creating secure passwords, and staying safe while you’re using the internet.