Home > WFHB Events > WFHB’s Hoagy Carmichael Birthday Party – Thursday, November 16th

WFHB’s Hoagy Carmichael Birthday Party – Thursday, November 16th

October 27, 2017 WFHB Events 22 Views

WFHB is throwing a Birthday Party for Hoagy Carmichael and you’re invited – 7pm, Thursday, November 16th at Fountain Square Ballroom, on the south side of the square in downtown Bloomington.

A night of Hoagy Carmichael songs, liberally interpreted by Mark Bingham & David Gulyas, and Kid Kazooey’s Hoagy House Band (Danny Deckard, David Gulyas, Nate Johnson, Kid Kazooey, and Lara Weaver with special guests Paul Mahern and Bob Stright).

Co-sponsored by CFC, Oliver Winery, Cardinal Spirits and Upland Brewing Company.

A fundraiser for WFHB Bloomington Community Radio
Admission: $20

Cash bar featuring libations from Cardinal Spirits and Upland Brewing Company.

Tags

Check Also

Saturday’s Child featuring Ron Kadish and Friends

Saturday’s Child welcomed Ron Kadish and Friends for a special WFHB Fall Fund Drive performance …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org