WFHB’s Hoagy Carmichael Birthday Party – Thursday, November 16th

WFHB is throwing a Birthday Party for Hoagy Carmichael and you’re invited – 7pm, Thursday, November 16th at Fountain Square Ballroom, on the south side of the square in downtown Bloomington.

A night of Hoagy Carmichael songs, liberally interpreted by Mark Bingham & David Gulyas, and Kid Kazooey’s Hoagy House Band (Danny Deckard, David Gulyas, Nate Johnson, Kid Kazooey, and Lara Weaver with special guests Paul Mahern and Bob Stright).

Co-sponsored by CFC, Oliver Winery, Cardinal Spirits and Upland Brewing Company.

A fundraiser for WFHB Bloomington Community Radio

Admission: $20

Cash bar featuring libations from Cardinal Spirits and Upland Brewing Company.