Hola Bloomington – February 17, 2017

Carlos Bakota entrevista a Dayanna Archavala, Nitza Duran and Stephanie Huezo sobre su investigación sobre los estudios latinos. Nos cuentan como los estudiantes siempre han sido el centro del movimiento. También nos habla sobre la diversidad de los latinos y el día sin inmigrantes.

Carlos Bakota interviews Dayanna Archavala, Nitza Duran and Stephanie Huezo about their research in Latino Studies.They tell us how students have always been the center of the Latino Studies movement. They also talk about the diversity within Latinos and A day without immigrants.

