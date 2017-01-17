Daily Local News – January 17, 2017

After a decades-long career at IU Bloomington, the university’s provost and executive vice president Lauren Robel is now a finalist for the position of chancellor at the University of Hawaii at Manoa; Bloomington’s Interfaith Winter Shelter is attempting to crowdfund 50,000 dollars in order to fund its emergency homeless shelter this year; The final piece of a planned unit development at Patterson and Third Streets is falling into place; Bloomington Planning and Transportation news, the department director, Christy Langley has announced she’s resigning after ten months on the job; Monroe County Solid Waste Management District’s Executive Director, Tom McGlasson, says the District is moving forward in finding a consultant to help with plans for a mixed waste recycling and processing facility; An Indiana lawmaker has apparently put a stop to a measure aimed at restricting the legal rights of transgender Hoosiers.

Local officials are finding the public safety tax may not fund as many public safety needs as they anticipated. Reporter Sarah Vaughan has more from the Town of Ellettsville.

On January 21, 2017 an estimated 200,000 people will convene in Washington to march in assertion that women’s rights are human rights. The March, convened in the wake of the election of President-elect Trump, is providing an outlet for many that view Trump’s election as an assault on human rights. Case in point, McKenzie Goodrich, a local business owner who resolved on the evening of Trump’s election to do something positive, Listen as McKenzie describes her role helping to coordinate buses and resources for women in Indiana to travel to D.C. to attend the March, and how she’s navigating her blossing role as activist.

