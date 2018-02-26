City Announces New Meetings Over Armored Car

The city of Bloomington will hold three public meetings this week, about the planned purchase of an armored vehicle for the city’s police department.

The announcement of the planned purchase on February 6th drew criticism from Bloomington residents and Black Lives Matter advocates. Residents raised concerns about a lack of public input and the two-hundred, twenty five thousand dollar price tag for the armored car, at a series of Town Halls and public meetings this month.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced the additional public meetings on Friday. Two open house meetings will be held at City Hall, one tomorrow at 6:30 p.m., and the other on Thursday, March First, at 12 p.m.

These meetings are said to be opportunities for a dialogue with city officials, Police Chief Michael Diekhoff, and members of the Critical Incident Response Team. The Board of Public Safety, which oversees the fire and police departments, will also be hosting a special meeting to take public comment at City Hall tomorrow, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The City Administration is expected to announce a final decision on the purchase of the BearCat armored car, before the end of March.