bloomingOUT – Current Events Roundtable – April 27, 2017

Tonight on bloomingOUT, join anchors Colin and Grace as they host a Current Events Roundtable.

Our roundtable discussion will cover stories such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s comments on anti-gay violence in Chechnya, the Trump administration’s pick for Army Secretary’s anti-LGBTQ history and comments, and other LGBTQ headlines from this week.

The featured music from tonight’s episode comes from featured artists Blondie, Boy Radio, Macy Rodman, and serpentwithfeet.

Tonight’s episode also features your weekly LGBTQ+ news roundup from bloomingOUT News Director, Noelle Philipps; and local LGBTQ+ event calendar of upcoming events.

CREDITS

Roundtable Contributors: Colin Shassberger and Grace Thumser.

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

Music Curator: Grace Thumser

bloomingOUT News Director: Noelle Philipps

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.