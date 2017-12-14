Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – Cindy Hall – December 14, 2017

bloomingOUT – Cindy Hall – December 14, 2017

December 14, 2017

This week on BloomingOUT, Producer Alex and hosts Rachel and Frankie are joined by Cindy Hall. Hall interviewed Mariella Castro in Cuba and spoke to BloomingOUT about LGBT rights in the country.

During the first half of the show, they discuss public affairs involving the LGBT community, including Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the case of Jameka Evans.

Rachel, Frankie, and Alex then talk with Hall about her time in Santa Clara, Cuba.

Our featured artist this week was Dead Or Alive.

Credits

Hosts: Rachel Jones & Frankie Presslaf

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Board Engineer: Wes Martin

Theme Music: Mikial Robertson

