Workshops Bring Activists from Standing Rock to Bloomington

During Friday’s “Inaugurate the Revolution” event in downtown Bloomington, residents packed into the Monroe County Public Library to hear from Native American activists about the ongoing pipeline battle over Standing Rock. Activists from the American Indian Movement and Standing Rock reservation updated residents about the pipeline project and cautioned them over joining protests. In December, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that it would temporarily halt the construction of the pipeline to allow for an environmental impact review. Alternate routes for the pipeline are continuing to be explored.