Voices in the Street: “Threats to Free Speech?”

Events leading up to and following the election of Donald Trump as president have raised questions about freedom of speech in the U.S. During the campaign, Trump famously ejected protesters from his rallies and promised to strengthen libel laws to curtail the rights of the press. In recent months, prominent white nationalists have made campus speaking tours, with supporters declaring the controversial events as triumphs of free speech. Others have protested, or tried to disrupt the speeches, often arguing freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom to a university platform for that speech. This week, Voices in the Street hit the streets to ask “what do you think is the biggest threat to freedom of speech today?”