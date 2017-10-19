Voices in the Street: “Needle Exchanges, pros and cons”

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:59 — 3.4MB)
The opioid crisis is raging and solutions are elusive. We have asked what your thoughts are regarding needle exchanges. Do they help or do they enable?
Tags indiana opioid epidemic Needle Exchange Program Voices In The Street
