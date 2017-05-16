Indiana University students continue to ask the university to implement new initiatives to help support undocumented students. Reporter Jessica de la Cruz brings us this story about UndocuHoosiers Bloomington and its efforts to protect undocumented students. We have changed the name of one

source in this story. The source, identified here as Tori Santos, is an undocumented student. This story airs as part of a partnership between WFHB and a community journalism class at the IU Media School, taught by Professor Michael Conway.