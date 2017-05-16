Home > News > DLN Features > UndocuHoosiers Bloomington

UndocuHoosiers Bloomington

May 16, 2017 DLN Features, News 28 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 5:17 — 4.8MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Indiana University students continue to ask the university to implement new initiatives to help support undocumented students. Reporter Jessica de la Cruz brings us this story about UndocuHoosiers Bloomington and its efforts to protect undocumented students. We have changed the name of one
source in this story. The source, identified here as Tori Santos, is an undocumented student. This story airs as part of a partnership between WFHB and a community journalism class at the IU Media School, taught by Professor Michael Conway.

Check Also

Interchange – Becoming African in America: The Radical Politics of Fela Kuti

This is a special 90-minute show, live from The Atlas Bar, featuring the music and …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org