Top Stories of 2016: Interstate 69 Woes
1000px-i-69_future-svg

Top Stories of 2016: Interstate 69 Woes

December 21, 2016 News, Specials 117 Views

Today is number 9 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at the continued difficulties with converting State Road 37 into Interstate 69. The process has been marred by tragic accidents, subcontractor walk-offs and complaints about bad communication.

The Top Stories of 2016 is a production of the WFHB News Department.
This episode was produced by Sarah Vaughan.
Joe Crawford, Kacey Ross and Jerrod Dill contributed to today’s reports.

