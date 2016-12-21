Top Stories of 2016: Interstate 69 Woes

Today is number 9 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at the continued difficulties with converting State Road 37 into Interstate 69. The process has been marred by tragic accidents, subcontractor walk-offs and complaints about bad communication.

The Top Stories of 2016 is a production of the WFHB News Department.

This episode was produced by Sarah Vaughan.

Joe Crawford, Kacey Ross and Jerrod Dill contributed to today’s reports.