Top Stories of 2016: Interstate 69 Woes

Today is number 9 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at the continued difficulties with converting State Road 37 into Interstate 69. The process has been marred by tragic accidents, subcontractor walk-offs and complaints about bad communication.
