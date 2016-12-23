Top Stories of 2016: Funding Public Safety

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 26:17 — 24.1MB)
Today is number 7 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at the public safety income tax that Monroe County officials approved this year. Officials questioned how local governments would spend the additional $7 million per year and others said the tax was approved without a solid plan. An average household in Monroe County will pay about $105 per year for the new tax.