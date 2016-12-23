Home > News > Daily Local News > Top Stories of 2016: Funding Public Safety
Bloomington Police in the 2016 Fourth of July parade.

Top Stories of 2016: Funding Public Safety

December 23, 2016 Daily Local News, News, Specials 111 Views

Today is number 7 on our countdown of the Top Stories of 2016. In this episode, we take a look back at the public safety income tax that Monroe County officials approved this year. Officials questioned how local governments would spend the additional $7 million per year and others said the tax was approved without a solid plan. An average household in Monroe County will pay about $105 per year for the new tax.

