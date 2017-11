Jim Blickensdorf is a downtown Bloomington business owner, who admits he was at first skeptical of the metered parking. Blickensdorf recently chaired the first Bloomington Parking Commission and, as he tells WFHB News Director Wes Martin, his views have definitely changed.

Blickensdorf talks about the Commission’s first annual report, its findings, and where we go from here, on today’s WFHB Feature Report.