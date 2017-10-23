State Hires Law Firm To Handle Pence Email Requests

The state of Indiana has hired a private law firm to handle public requests for former Governor Mike Pence’s private email records.

Governor Eric Holcomb’s office has received over 50 requests for information contained in two private AOL email accounts used by Pence when he was the state’s chief executive.

The Associated Press is among several organizations that have filed complaints that the state has been slow to respond to the requests.

It is legal in Indiana for officials to conduct public business through private email accounts but that information must still be available following public information requests.

The law firm McNeely Stephenson in Shelbyville was hired at a cost of approximately $100,000 per year to oversee the backlog of public records requests.