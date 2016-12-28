Standing Room Only: Why Vietnam Still Matters 50 Years Later

On November 5, four Vietnam Veterans sat on a panel at the Monroe County History Center and discussed their service along with why Vietnam is still important today. Local Vietnam veterans included Phil Zook, Cathy Peacock, Jim Kryway, and Jim Follette. Veteran and filmmaker Ron Osgood moderated the panel. Panelists will discuss their time abroad along with what it was like to return home after their service. The audio was provided courtesy of Community Access Television Services. As a warning, this episode contains some sensitive material about wartime. We begin the show with a quick introduction from a staff member at the History Center.