Standing Room Only: Student Stories

May 3, 2017

In early April, a group of students taught by Rachel Bahr at the The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship told their stories. Their themes ranged from learning to drive to gallivanting in Europe to grappling with religion. The commonality was that each storyteller learned something new. We hear stories by Zayn Karim, Ben Foley, Maisie Fiedler, Rowan Morse, Cormac O’Sullivan, Paige Nevitt, Freddie Mendez and Rose Nicholson.

