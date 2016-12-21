Home > News > Standing Room Only: Food and Memory Stories

Standing Room Only: Food and Memory Stories

December 21, 2016

Tonight’s Standing Room Only will feature a variety of stories about Food and Memory from Rachel Bahr’s classroom at the Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship. These students wrote a short story about a recipe that is important to themselves or to their culture and recorded their anecdote for this show. The format of this program will be a little different; students will be introduced one by one, with their anecdote to follow. Recipes mentioned in the program are provided below, and they are provided just as the students submitted them as their assignment.

