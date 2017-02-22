Home > News > Standing Room Only: Dr. Janet Poppendieck and the History of Food Security

Standing Room Only: Dr. Janet Poppendieck and the History of Food Security

February 22, 2017

On Friday, February 10th, Dr. Janet Poppendieck gave a lecture of food security at the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at IU. Dr. Poppendieck is a sociologist and food policy author, and has written three books, entitled Sweet Charity, Breadlines Knee Deep in Wheat, and Free For All: Fixing School Food in America. Dr. Poppendieck talked about the history of food security in America, along with tactics to preserving food security policy in a Trump Administration. We begin today’s episode with graduate student Camille Veri introducing the lecture.

