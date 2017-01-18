Home > News > Standing Room Only: CrimethInc and Preparing for Trump

On Saturday, January 7th, CrimethInc met at the Monroe County Public Library to give their lecture entitled “Preparing for the Trump Era.” CrimethInc is an anarchist network that is active around the United States and other parts of the world, and two members of the group came to speak. The group discussed how Trump came into power and how to counter repressive government policies. Inaugurate the Revolution co-endorsed this talk. We begin this episode with two members of CrimethInc introducing their organization.

