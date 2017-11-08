Home > News > DLN Features > Planning Director Accuses City Councilman of “Fear Mongering”

Last night’s Bloomington City Council meeting became heated, as city Planning Director Terri Porter accused a council member of abusing their authority while reviewing the city’s proposed comprehensive plan.

Porter accused City Council member Chris Sturbaum of fear mongering when it comes to housing density.

Last night’s session ends a first round of chapter- by-chapter amendments. Council members Steve Volan and Dorothy Granger encouraged members of the public to contact their council representatives before the council’s next comprehensive plan review on December 5.  The council’s timeline for considering the draft comprehensive plan  is available online.

