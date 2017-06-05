Triple Homicide Suspect Found Dead

A man suspected in the deaths of three people in Washington County was found dead this morning by deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Lee Burton, age 46, was found dead in his vehicle in Hoosier National Forest. Sheriff Brad Swain told WFHB that a citizen saw Burton’s vehicle and called the department, and that deputies were expecting trouble.

The suspect reportedly made a phone call to a family member, who then contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for a wellness check. Upon arriving at Burton’s residence late Sunday afternoon, deputies found three bodies in the home and Burton’s truck missing. At that time, the department requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police, who took over the case.

The identities and cause of death of the victims have not been released at this time. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday. An official cause of death for Burton has not been announced, though early reports indicate that Burton may have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Indiana State Police initially had reason to suspect that Burton may have been in route to Tennessee, Missouri, or Texas. It is unknown how or why he ended up at the Blackwell horse camp. Currently, no other suspects are being sought in connection to the case.