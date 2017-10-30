Home > News > Daily Local News > Motorcycle Adventurer Lives By The Roll Of The Dice

Motorcycle Adventurer Lives By The Roll Of The Dice

October 30, 2017 Daily Local News, DLN Features, News 58 Views

He’s been travelling across two continents on a motorcycle for the past year. Bloomington native Isaac Simonelli moved to Southeast Asia, lost everything gambling, and worked for a newspaper in Thailand before venturing across Asia and Africa on his motorcycle.

He’s been rolling a set of dice to determine everything from what road to take, what country to visit next, what to eat, and where to lay his head.

WFHB News Director Wes Martin sat down with Isaac to discuss his upcoming book about his adventures, “Dice Travels.”

