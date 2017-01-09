Middle Way House Hires New Director

The Bloomington-based organization, Middle Way House, has just announced they’ve hired a new director. Debra Morrow steps into the position held for many years by Toby Strout, who worked at Middle Way House for almost 30 years. WFHB News Director, Joe Crawford, spoke with Morrow and we bring you that conversation for today’s WFHB community report. More information on Middle Way House is available at middlewayhouse.org. The phone number for the 24-hour Crisis Line is (812) 336-0846.