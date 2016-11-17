Home > News > Kite Line > Kite Line- November 17, 2016: Two Weeks Into the Hunger Strike at Wabash Valley

Kite Line- November 17, 2016: Two Weeks Into the Hunger Strike at Wabash Valley

November 17, 2017

In Wabash Valley, Shaka Shakur is maintaining his hunger strike, demanding an end to guard abuses and the isolation of active prisoners in camera cells. We spoke with his wife, Akili Shakur, who provided context for the struggle undertaken by Shaka and other prisoners, along with background on his imprisonment and the role of guards in targeting prisoners and stoking conflict. She also explains the importance of the hunger strike as a tool for prisoners to fight for their dignity and survival.

Updates on the movement at Wabash Valley and Shaka’s hunger strike can be found at idocwatch.org. IDOC Watch reports that there is still a request to call in and support the prisoners’ protest.

