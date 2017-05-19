Kite Line: May 19, 2017- Steps Forward

This week we share news and stories from two people who have been caught

up in very different ways in the web of prison. Both Bresha Meadows

and Patrick Pursely have recently made steps forward in escaping this

web, and we are excited to share news from them. Listen in for updates

on reduced charges in Bresha’s case, stemming from her shooting of her

abusive father in self-defense. Most of the episode focuses on

Patrick’s carceral nightmare which began in June 1993, when a

jailhouse snitch named him as the culprit in a robbery and shooting two

months before. This informant was facing multiple felony charges at the

time and received $2600 in reward money. Pursley went on to be

convicted and sentenced to life without parole despite serious

inconsistencies in the forensics and a lack of other evidence. In our

interview with him, he shared the story of how he fought for and won

his release.