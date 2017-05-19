Home > News > Kite Line > Kite Line: May 19, 2017- Steps Forward

Kite Line: May 19, 2017- Steps Forward

May 23, 2017

This week we share news and stories from two people who have been caught
up in very different ways in the web of prison. Both Bresha Meadows
and Patrick Pursely have recently made steps forward in escaping this
web, and we are excited to share news from them. Listen in for updates
on reduced charges in Bresha’s case, stemming from her shooting of her
abusive father in self-defense. Most of the episode focuses on
Patrick’s carceral nightmare which began in June 1993, when a
jailhouse snitch named him as the culprit in a robbery and shooting two
months before. This informant was facing multiple felony charges at the
time and received $2600 in reward money. Pursley went on to be
convicted and sentenced to life without parole despite serious
inconsistencies in the forensics and a lack of other evidence. In our
interview with him, he shared the story of how he fought for and won
his release.

