Kite Line- December 1, 2017: Feminist Organizing in Prison

This week, we share part of a talk from two women organizing with prisoners. They speak candidly about the basics of supporting prisoners, and include some of the dynamics they noticed while working with those on the inside. We have more to share from these women committed to such solidarity, but we are offering this talk as a launching point for subsequent episodes covering the struggles inside women’s prisons.

One of the speakers shares information about the magazine Unstoppable, which is specifically by and for incarcerated folks who identify as women, gendervariant, and/or trans. This anti-authoritarian publication seeks to blend radical political analyses with personal experiences and observations.

Following this episdoe, we will start our exploration of PREA, the Prison Rape Elimination Act, covering its history, surprising strategic deployment and first hand accounts from prisoners on its impact.