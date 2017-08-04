Kite Line- August 4, 2017: “They haven’t deterred our work” Ramona Africa on the MOVE 9 and State Violence

This week, we share a conversation with Ramona Africa, who talks about the MOVE 9 case, the 1985 police bombing of the MOVE house, and the relationship between this history and contemporary struggles against prisons and police violence.

We also hear updates on the struggle at the medium security facility in St. Louis, called the Workhouse. You can hear our coverage of the recent protests against the Workhouse in last week’s episode of Kite Line, available here.