Kite Line- August 18, 2017: Prisoner Perspectives on Reform

August 18, 2017 Kite Line, News 73 Views

We cover a range of news in this week’s episode- from a brief history of Black August and the upcoming August 19th prison demonstrations, to current prison conditions in regards to education, visitation, and forced sterilization. We then read a letter from prisoner Keith Malik Washington about the continued suffering from extreme heat in Texas prisons.

The rest of the episode is about the alleged reforming impact of prison on those it holds captive. The voices you’ll hear in this program are students in a college course that brings incarcerated and non-incarcerated students together in the classroom. It is a course in the national “Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program,” this one a history class bridging Indiana University, Bloomington, and the Indiana Women’s Prison, taught by professor Micol Seigel from the American Studies Department at Indiana University.

