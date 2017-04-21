Kite Line- April 21, 2017: Recovery From Above, Recovery From Below- The AIR Dorm

This week, we focus on the closing of a volunteer-run dorm in the Monroe County Jail. The Addicts in Recovery, or AIR Dorm, has been a unique part of the local jail programming for several years. The AIR program provides a place for selected inmates to participate in intensive addiction recovery programs (addiction treatment, anger management, community building, meditation, parenting, etc.), in both inmate-led, volunteer-led, and staff-led sessions. The closing of such a dorm means that it will be replaced by a state-run program that cooperates with the sheriff’s department, and follows direction from above, rather than direction from those living in the dorm. We hear from people who have worked in the AIR Dorm and people who have lived in the AIR Dorm about their experiences with this type of program vs. a top-down model of treatment.

