Jim Sims Elected to Bloomington City Council

Jim Sims was elected to the Bloomington City Council last night by the Monroe County Democratic Caucus.

Sims is taking over the City Council At-Large seat formerly held by Tim Mayer. Mayer announced his departure from city council, a position he had held for 19 years, on July 31st.

Sims is the second African-American to serve on the Bloomington city council since Paul Swain’s tenure, in 1991.

“My perspective is like the rest of the council members, and that is to represent our constituents and the community. But what I do think, in particularly, democrats with our progressive approach, the way we use social justice and civil rights, I think what it will do is just let others know throughout the community, those that may be a little bit hesitant, understand that the democratic party is now more inclusive, more inviting, more open to community input. We just want to invite more people under the tent.”

Sims says he’s excited to work with city council members, and hopes his appointment will help community members get involved.

“There’s a lot going on in the city: from the homelessness issue from affordable housing, living wages, our comprehensive growth plan, what are we going to do with repurposing the old hospital facility downtown when it is vacated, infrastructure issues. Though, I would hope that the community feels as comfortable or even more comfortable in giving their input to the city council members and those representatives, so that we can do the best job and make the best decision we can for all involved.”

The next city council meeting takes place tomorrow night at 6:30, in the Shower’s Building.