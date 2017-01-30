Bring It On! – January 30, 2017

Jim Sims and William Hosea host a special show with two interviews previewing Black History Month in the community. City of Bloomington has adopted a theme of “Her-story Month: Illuminating the Gifts of Black Women”, while Indiana University Bloomington’s theme is “IU Black History Made Daily”.

PART ONE

City of Bloomington has adopted a theme of “Her-story Month: Illuminating the Gifts of Black Women”. The town’s Safe and Civil City Director Rafi Hasan joins us along with Martha Chamerlain, Chair of the 2017 Black History Month Planning Committee. They describe the many activities and exhibits in the upcoming month.

PART TWO

Monica Johnson, Director of the Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center tells us about additional Black History Month events of interest to the IU nation! IU Bloomington’s theme is “IU Black History Made Daily”.

Credits

Hosts Jim Sims and William Hosea

Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone

Executive Producer Joe Crawford

Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin.

Our Board Engineer is Floyd Hobson and Jim Thrasher