Interchange – The Stones of Reason: Athol Fugard’s My Children! My Africa!

Direct action and reform politics meet in Apartheid South Africa in playwright Athol Fugard’s 1989 play My Children! My Africa! Within the ruling class, apartheid violence of white South Africa sits a play with a seeming taste for moderation and order in debate, and the recognition of the political uses of speech. But the debate is not just between the obvious: black and white, powerful and powerless, privileged and impoverished. It’s also between old and young, tradition and revolution, male and female, private and public, talk and action.

Our show is in two parts:

Part one centers on a local production of Fugard’s play directed by Indiana University professor Murray McGibbon set to open on April 27th. I’ll speak with McGibbon, who is South African, about his assertion that “The play is a plea for education over violence, and thoughtful consideration rather than hotheadedness.” We’re also joined by Tara Chiusano, who plays Isabelle, and Yusuf Agunbiade, who plays Thami.

For Part Two I’m joined by Michelle Moyd, Associate Professor in the Department of History at Indiana University and Associate Director of the Center for Research on Race and Ethnicity in Society. Our discussion works to apply Fugard’s play to the US and in particular to discussions of the liberal humanism of university education and a concern about collaborating with the oppressor within institutional walls.

Our opening song is Johnny Dyani’s “Song for Biko” off of the 1979 album of the same name–all of the music in the show will be feature Dyani.

Johnny Dyani, double bassist and pianist, was born and grew up in Duncan Village, a township of the South African city of East London. In the early 1960s, he was a member of South Africa’s first integrated jazz band, The Blue Notes. In 1964, the band fled South Africa to seek musical and political freedom. “Song for Biko” refers to Stephen Biko, the South African anti-apartheid activist, African nationalist and African socialist who, in 1977, was tortured, beaten, and murdered by state security services at Walmer Police Station in Port Elizabeth.

Director Murray McGibbon, currently a professor of acting and directing at Indiana University, also hails from South Africa, and has enjoyed a rich international career. For six years, he served as artistic director for the Playhouse Company in Durban, and directed 40 productions with the theatre during his tenure. Though a lifelong fan of Fugard, this will be the first time McGibbon tackles My Children! My Africa!.

Tara Chiusano (Isabelle) is a second year Acting M.F.A. student at IU.

Yusuf Agunbiade is a recent graduate of Indiana University.

Michelle Moyd is Associate Professor in the Department of History at Indiana University and Associate Director of the Center for Research on Race and Ethnicity in Society. She is the author of Violent Intermediaries: African Soldiers, Conquest, and Everyday Colonialism in German East Africa.

