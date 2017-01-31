Inside a Somali Refugee’s Struggle to Reunite with His Family

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:27 — 7.7MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Last week President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending the entry of all refugees into the United States for four months. And he banned citizens from seven countries from entering the United States for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely. In our next piece, reporter Emily Miles brings us a local story about a Somali refugee who has been waiting for years to reunite with his family. This story comes courtesy of American Student Radio.