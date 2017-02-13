INDOT Releases New Estimate of I-69 Completion

Indiana transportation officials have announced another change to the Interstate 69 construction schedule.

In today’s announcement, the Indiana Finance Authority and the Indiana Department of Transportation said they expect Section 5 of the interstate to be completed by May of 2018. That’s seven months later than the date they announced in December; but it’s also three months earlier than the date announced last month.

Section 5 extends from Bloomington to Martinsville. The delays come after funding problems and disputes with contractors last year. Bloomington Mayor, John Hamilton, issued a statement this afternoon saying he hopes this will be the final announcement of a construction delay.

Hamilton said “Another delay means for us another winter and spring of difficult travel, lost productivity and danger.”

Today’s statement is only the most recent in a line of similar announcements. When the state first signed a contract with the private companies responsible for building the road, the project was projected to be finished by the end of 2016.