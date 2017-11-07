Forest Gilmore Talks Shalom Hours Expansion

After the City of Bloomington’s Safety, Civility, and Justice Task Force came to the conclusion more homeless people were in the city’s downtown during the Shalom Community Center’s off-hours, the city pledged over twenty-thousand dollars to keep Shalom open on the weekends.

The city also asked for matching contributions from Monroe County government and private businesses.

WFHB News Director Wes Martin spoke with Shalom Community Center Director, Rev. Forest Gilmore, about Shalom’s work in the community and the expansion of the center’s hours, which have yet to be funded by the city.