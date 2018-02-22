Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco Report – February 22nd, 2018

Eco Report – February 22nd, 2018

February 22, 2018 EcoReport, News 51 Views

In this week’s run-down of ecological news Eco Report’s Linda and Glenn Lightner report on the bill called the Fair Agricultural Reporting Method Act, the relocation of the non-profit Uplands PEAK Sanctuary and the push from Environmentalists urging state governors to ban total release foggers, known popularly as bug bombs.  And more is this week’s episode of Eco Report.

This week’s news stories were written by Linda Greene and Norm Holy. Norm Holy produced our feature.  Julianna Dailey compiled our events calendar. Kirsten Payton engineers the show and edits our audio. Script Editor and show-runner is Andrew Brown. Producer is Rebecca Mueller. Executive producer is Wes Martin.

