Eco Feature – November 9, 2017
November 9, 2017
EcoReport, EcoReport Features, News, Public Affairs
News Director Wes Martin interviews Dr. Rae Schnapps, Conservation Director for the Indiana Forest Alliance, on site at the Save Yellowwood encampment. Also interviewed Dave Schoopman, a concerned property owner.
