Home > Public Affairs > EcoReport > Eco Feature – November 9, 2017

Eco Feature – November 9, 2017

November 9, 2017 EcoReport, EcoReport Features, News, Public Affairs 25 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 12:19 — 8.5MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

News Director Wes Martin interviews Dr. Rae Schnapps, Conservation Director for the Indiana Forest Alliance, on site at the Save Yellowwood encampment. Also interviewed Dave Schoopman, a concerned property owner.

Tags

Check Also

Eco’s Get Out and Hike! – November 9, 2017

EcoReport’s Jan Walker interviews Don Carlton about Browning Mountain in today’s episode of “Get Out …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org