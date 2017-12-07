Eco Feature – December 07, 2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:09 — 7.5MB)
In today’s Eco Feature, Eco Report’s Norm Holy speaks with Rae Schnapp about the impact of logging on the forest ecologies of Southern Indiana.
Tags Auctioning bats Bidding forests Nature Rae Schnapp Southern Indiana trees Yellowwood
