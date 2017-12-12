Indian Creek, Clear Creek Fire Townships to Consolidate

The Perry Clear Creek Fire Department will propose a merger with the Indian Creek Fire Department before the Monroe County Commissioners on December 20.

In today’s Feature Report, WFHB News Director Wes Martin speaks with Indian Creek Township Trustee Vicky Sorenson. She says that, while this merger would raise taxes on residents of Indian Creek, south of Bloomington, it’s necessary to maintain fire coverage. Particularly as the township fire departments haven’t received funding from the county’s public safety tax.