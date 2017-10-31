Daily Local News – October 31st, 2017

Bloomington Police investigate Swastikas and ‘KKK’ graffiti in Bloomington, Weimer Reservoir/Wapehani Lake is scheduled to be demolished, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson is facing another voter registration lawsuit, and the Bloomington Utilities Service Board approves rate hikes, all on this episode of the Daily Local News.

Our feature today: WFHB Correspondent Jada Lucas sits with Aubrey Saeder, Paul Daily, Kate Brown, and Willy Palomo about their involvement in the Ivy Tech John Waldron Art’s Center’s upcoming storytelling series, highlighting the stories of immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers in Indiana.