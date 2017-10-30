Daily Local News – October 30, 2017

Open enrollment for the Healthcare Marketplace begins Wednesday, November 1st; Indiana State Police arrested a man accused of being a “high-level methamphetamine dealer” in Monroe County last week; The Ivy Tech Center for Lifelong Learning celebrates its 10-year anniversary with the annual Community Arts Awards; The Indiana State Police and Gov. Eric Holcomb jointly released a Halloween safety video on Friday; New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was the keynote speaker this afternoon for the eighth annual Prescription Drug Abuse Symposium in Indianapolis.

He’s been traveling across two continents on a motorcycle for the past year. Bloomington native Isaac Simonelli moved to Southeast Asia, lost everything gambling, and worked for a newspaper in Thailand before venturing across Asia and Africa on a motorcycle. He’s been rolling a set of dice to determine everything from what road to take, what country to visit next, what to eat, and where to lay his head. WFHB News Director Wes Martin sat down with Isaac to discuss his upcoming book about his adventures, “Dice Travels.”

