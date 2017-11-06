Daily Local News – November 6, 2017

More than 200 scientists and academics presented a letter to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, objecting to Yellowwood logging plans; Gov. Holcomb appoints new leaders for the Department of Natural Resources Water Division and Oil & Gas Division; Bloomington Sanitation Department begins residential leaf pickup today; US Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to the Ten Point Coalition in Indianapolis today; Indiana University astronomy newsletter columnist Hal Kibbey describes November’s sky highlights.

Yesterday’s fierce storms battered Monroe and northern Lawrence counties before turning into tornadoes in central Indiana.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office warned residents of a gas leak along Gas Line Rd. through its Facebook page. The Sheriff set up a command center at Springville Elementary School and directed displaced residents there.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said things were calmer here — but, as he tells WFHB News Director Wes Martin, personnel and resources were ready.

