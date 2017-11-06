Home > News > Daily Local News > Daily Local News – November 6, 2017

Daily Local News – November 6, 2017

November 6, 2017 Daily Local News, News 49 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 23:45 — 21.7MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

More than 200 scientists and academics presented a letter to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, objecting to Yellowwood logging plans; Gov. Holcomb appoints new leaders for the Department of Natural Resources Water Division and Oil & Gas Division; Bloomington Sanitation Department begins residential leaf pickup today; US Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to the Ten Point Coalition in Indianapolis today; Indiana University astronomy newsletter columnist Hal Kibbey describes November’s sky highlights.

FEATURE

Yesterday’s fierce storms battered Monroe and northern Lawrence counties before turning into tornadoes in central Indiana.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office warned residents of a gas leak along Gas Line Rd. through its Facebook page. The Sheriff set up a command center at Springville Elementary School and directed displaced residents there.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain said things were calmer here — but, as he tells WFHB News Director Wes Martin, personnel and resources were ready.

ACTIVATE

Susan Ashburn of the IU Health Cuddler Program.

CREDITS

Today’s headlines were written by Jonah Chester, Alex Davis, and Wes Martin. Our feature was produced by Wes Martin. Our anchors were Doug Storm and Jada Lucas. Activate is produced by Lucy Schaich of the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network. Our engineer was Michael Glab. Our executive producer is Wes Martin.

Tags

Check Also

Heavy Storms Batter Area; Monroe County Ready

Fierce storms battered southern Monroe and northern Lawrence counties yesterday afternoon before becoming tornadoes in …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org