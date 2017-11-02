Home > News > Daily Local News > Daily Local News – November 2, 2017

Daily Local News – November 2, 2017

November 2, 2017

The Indiana Daily Student issued an Op-Ed piece in regards to the forceful retirement of their Director of Student Media; New changes to Bloomington’s zoning code will open up more areas to sexually-oriented businesses; The Bloomington City Council heard initial results from the city’s recent salary compensation survey; The Monroe County Commissioners have declared November as ‘National Runaway Prevention Month’.

FEATURE
John Armstrong and Zachary Spicer were friends when they were students at Indiana University. Years later they reconnected in New York and decided to start their own film production company. Their first movie, “The Good Catholic,” is now out on DVD and BluRay and will be available on Netflix in January. The two have committed to shooting six more films in Indiana. They also have started a non-profit that helps high school and college students learn filmmaking and serves as a pathway for them to get into the business. Armstrong and Spicer join Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET
This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents how they feel about the increased development in Bloomington’s downtown.

CREDITS
Anchors: Ron Bronson and Carolyn VandeWiele
Today’s headlines were written by Wes Martin
Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.
Our feature was produced by Michael Glab
Voices in the Street was produced by Barbara von Przewoski
Our engineer today is Chris Martin
Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.
Executive Producer is Wes Martin

