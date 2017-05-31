Daily Local News – May 31, 2017

The city of Bloomington paid $228,000 to fix a culvert below Third and Lincoln streets in April. Bloomington residents can use a new interactive map to find out when city streets will be paved this summer. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has announced it will be providing $10 million in grants for nonprofit organizations aiming to help STEM teachers. The Indianapolis International Airport has signed a yearlong contract with the Indy Chamber to help in its efforts to provide more transatlantic flights, according to Fox 59 News. The Indiana University Board of Trustees will be holding a public forum about tuition on Wednesday, June 7 in Indianapolis. IDEM is seeking nominations for the 2017 Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence, Indiana’s highest recognition for environmental-awareness.

Employees and volunteers at Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard food pantry find themselves advocating for more than just food security. Correspondent Sarah Vaughan has more in Today’s Community Report

Vacatin Perils: Renting non-existnt properties, personal computers on hotel networks, credit card information, job applications.

