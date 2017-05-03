Daily Local News – May 3, 2017

The Monroe County Democratic Party is voicing frustration with the governor’s signing of an anti-solar energy bill, Senate Bill 309. Holcomb signed the bill yesterday. Seven Oaks Classical School is pushing back after a local group filed a lawsuit seeking to have the school’s charter revoked. The City of Bloomington is taking another step towards developing a proposed tech park downtown. The Bloomington Utilities Service Board approved a $40,000 cost overrun for a roofing project at one of its service garages. Governor Eric Holcomb has signed a bill that will bring Indiana’s pre-kindergarten pilot program to an additional 15 counties and increase its funding.

In this WFHB community report, we hear from Indiana University senior Tristan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick came out as gay when he was 15, but found that he didn’t have any gay role models to look up for guidance and support.

Health Care thieves can steal your medical benefits. Use care when getting prescription drugs and dietary supplements online.

