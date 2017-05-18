Daily Local News – May 18, 2017

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky are working with the American Civil Liberties Union to challenge Indiana’s newest abortion law; The Indiana Department of Health has released a report on Opioid abuse throughout the state; The Bloomington City Council approved a request to amend a planned unit development; A group of Indiana prosecutors continued their campaign seeking to dissuade the Hoosier state from decriminalizing marijuana; The Monroe County Energy Challenge will continue its energy conservation program with a second year of help from eight AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps volunteers.

FEATURE

Five years ago two Indiana University alumni and one student at the time started making their own soap in the kitchen of the apartment the three shared. Now, their soap is sold in grocery and specialty stores around the region and is used in numerous hand-washing stations in restaurants and companies in and around Bloomington. The three, Mohammed A. Mahdi, Mohammed M. Mahdi and Anthony Duncan, run a growing body care manufacturing operation called Soapy Soap Company. Mohammed A. and Anthony join Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents about the annual student exodus from the city.

CREDITS

Anchors: Ron Bronson and Carolyn VandeWiele

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford, Ashley Curtis and Cathi Norton

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Michael Glab

Voices in the Street was produced by Barbara von Przewoski

Our engineer today is Chris Martin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford.