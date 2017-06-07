Daily Local News, June 7, 2017

A new state law taking effect July 1st will provide criminal immunity to Good Samaritans who rescue pets trapped in hot cars. Suspects arrested on felony charges IN Indiana will soon be required to submit to DNA collections as part of the arrest process. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department reports they are having difficulty managing what they say is a crowded inmate population in the County Jail in Terre Haute.

FEATURE

Local bookstore owners in southern Indiana say university towns are keeping a love of physical books alive, and outside that university bubble, other bookstore owners are trying to do the same. Dominick Jean brings us that story in today’s WFHB community report. This story airs courtesy of a partnership between WFHB and a journalism class at the IU Media School taught by Professor Michael Conway.

BETTER BEWARE

If you used a credit card at Chipotle between March 24 and April 18 your card info has been stolen, replace your card! There is a malware on Android phones called “Judy” that accesses ads on google without you knowing and steals your time and data usage. Update your phone, use anti-virus software, and delete the program from google playstore called “ENI Studio”.