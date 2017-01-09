Daily Local News – January 9, 2017

A local group voiced concerns this weekend that Bloomington’s planned technology park will cause major problems for working class residents of the city; State Republicans are kicking off Eric Holcomb’s first term as Governor with a new road funding plan that would mean higher transportation costs for most Hoosiers; The Lotus Education and Arts Foundation has announced that The National Endowment for the Arts has approved a $20,000 Art Works grant in support of the 24th annual Lotus World Music and Arts Festival in September 2017.

FEATURE

The Bloomington-based organization, Middle Way House, has just announced they’ve hired a new director. Debra Morrow steps into the position held for many years by Toby Strout, who worked at Middle Way House for almost 30 years. WFHB News Director Joe Crawford spoke with Morrow and we bring you that conversation for today’s WFHB community report. More information on Middle Way House is available at middlewayhouse.org. The phone number for the 24-hour Crisis Line is (812) 336-0846.

ACTIVATE

Gary Wiggins volunteers with Compassion & Choices, of Indiana a group that encourages individuals to think about end of life care options. Through education and outreach, Compassion & Choices offers people resources to easily create a living will or advance directive order so that you can have a say in your care in the event of a medical emergency. Gary shares personally about some of the experiences in his own familythat inspired him to work for this cause, and describes activities volunteers may participate in. All that, in this week’s Activate!

CREDITS

Anchors: Maria McKinley and Doug Storm

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford, Jerrod Dill and Cathi Norton; along with Sarah Vaughan.

Our feature was produced by Joe Crawford

Activate! is produced by Jennifer Brooks; along with the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network

Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive producer: Joe Crawford