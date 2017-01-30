Daily Local News – January 30, 2017

Repercussions from President Trump’s executive order banning refugees, immigrants, and travelers from seven Middle Eastern countries are developing around the state; The Bloomington-based Indiana Recovery Alliance is expressing serious disapproval over Senate Bill 499; Another piece of pending legislation, HB1002, would increase fuel taxes, vehicle registration fees, and present a potential for highway tolling; The League of Women Voters invites the public to attend a Legislative Update this Saturday.

The City of Bloomington’s Comprehensive Plan, previously known as the Growth Policies Plan, covers a broad range of topics; from housing, to the environment. It is the guiding policy document for growth within the city. The Bloomington Food Policy Council, along with many residents, are telling the city that they believe the plan should also address local food systems. Today, Sarah Vaughan has the WFHB Community Report.

Opportunity House is a non-profit resale shop that has been serving Monroe County since 1968. This volunteer-run store provides recycled household goods and clothing at great prices, and work in partnership with other Monroe County non-profits to ensure people in the greatest need can shop even if they have no money. In this week’s Activate, Jill Argenbreight shares her passion for working with the Opportunity House. Shoppers and volunteers alike can find more information at the Opportnity House’s website.

